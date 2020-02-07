NIIMs is a noble idea, but protect our data
In India, the Supreme Court upheld the 'Aadhaar' system on condition that India comes up with a strong data protection framework. As per the Huduma Bill, enrolment would be required in order to access over 17 services that affect rights such as education, a passport, healthcare et cetera. Moreover, failure to register would attract a prison term and hefty fines running into the millions of shillings. Increasingly, our lives are ending up on digital platforms: From movements being tracked by GPS systems and CCTV cameras, shopping habits through tracking digital payments, communications and internet searches, who we speak to via phone records to our very identity in terms of biometric data which once breached, cannot be changed or reclaimed. Integrated databases are easy targets for hackers. Other governments such as the USA and UK have abandoned plans like NIIMS because of the potential danger centralised biometric data poses to its citizens. The danger simply outweighs the benefits of the convenience of the systems.
A less risky model is the utilisation of 'data silos' which involve the use of separate systems for different purposes that are not integrated with others. An example is where the KRA data, passport data and national identity registration data are all kept in separate databases. Automate services If one body requires data from another, a physical process might be required as opposed to the click of a button. A breach of such systems would therefore only compromise the data therein - whereas breaches in integrated systems such as NIIMS jeopardises all the data that is within or connected. As we move further into the digital age, more of our data as a matter of necessity will be collected, collated and processed in digital form as governments, corporate bodies, scientists, researchers and other fields endeavour to utilise digital data to automate services and to improve systems, services, policies and programmes. The downside is that many countries lack the technical, policy and regulatory frameworks that allow for the use of data in a manner conscious to rights issues. Worse still, citizens simply do not know their digital rights or simply do not care. Sadly, 66 per cent of Kenyans today do not know or care about digital security as per the 2019 Global Survey on Internet Security. This means that Kenyans, due to ignorance and apathy, are incapable of holding their government and businesses that operate in Kenya to account. Instead, meaningful consultations should be held to explore open and transparent approaches that ensure that data is used and processed within agreeable legal and policy frameworks that respect the privacy and dignity of the citizenry. Mr Kiprono is a Constitutional and Human Rights Lawyer. demaslaw@gmail.com
