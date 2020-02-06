MCAs spare Nyagarama further budget headache for the sake of Moi

Governor John Nyagarama at his office. [Stanley Ongwae/Standard]

Nyamira County Assembly members have passed the disputed supplementary budget, saying they did it in honour of the late President Daniel Moi who died on Tuesday.This came as a relief for Governor John Nyagarama who needed the Sh7.1 b for development projects. MCAs, who held a special sitting on Tuesday, resolved to honour the late president’s long-standing philosophy of peace, love and unity by giving in to the governor's pleas to have the budget passed. The budget was, however, passed in the absence of County Assembly Speaker Moffat Teya and Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Onyinkwa.

Deputy Speaker Robinson Mocheche presided over the special session. Tuesday’s session was the third special sitting for the House to debate the Sh7.1 billion 2018-19 supplementary budget, which had become a tool of war between MCAs and the executive. The MCAs had protested the expenditure of Sh240 million, which according to the Budget Committee, had not been accounted for by the Executive.

