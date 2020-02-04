14 counties to benefit from Sh14b fish programme
SEE ALSO :Sacco extends loan period for farmersAmong the beneficiaries are about 1600 fish farmers in Embu County who currently produce 40 tons of fish annually. The program has an ambitious target of increasing the farmers in Embu to more than 10,000. Embu County Fisheries Technical Officer Justin Ireri said there has been a challenge of marketing fish produced in the region.
Earlier, there was an Economic Stimulus Project that had focused on production; this current project focuses on both production and marketing", said Ireri during sensitisation seminar in Embu.
