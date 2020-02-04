Sh1b semen collection centre built by State
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The Kabete collection centre, dubbed the Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre, has been operational since Independence. It has a capacity to collect 500,000 straws of semen annually, which Cheboi said was far below the annual demand of about 2 million straws. Cheboi also revealed that the government was training Artificial Insemination officers to help farmers embrace better livestock breeds. "This project will help upgrade local dairy breeds and enhance milk production," he said. Speaking at the event, ADC Managing Director Mohamed Bule said semen collected at the centre would also be exported. He said ADC would embark bench-marking with countries such as France, Netherlands and South Africa to enhance semen collection.
