Malaysia anti-graft body probing claims Airbus bribed AirAsia staff
In a statement, it said it had not been involved with the SFO's investigation of Airbus or given any opportunity to provide clarification. "AirAsia vigorously rejects and denies any and all allegations of wrongdoing," it said. "As AirAsia and its executives have no visibility on Airbus' internal processes, we cannot comment on or be associated with any alleged failures or lapses on the part of Airbus to comply with its own policies or applicable legal requirements."
Airbus declined to comment. On Friday, Airbus agreed a record $4 billion settlement with France, Britain and the United States after prosecutors said it had bribed public officials and hidden the payments as part of a pattern of worldwide corruption.
The deal allowed Airbus to avoid criminal prosecution that could have led to it being barred from public contracts in the United States and the European Union.
