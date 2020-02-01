New effort to promote Africa

The African Airlines Association (Afraa) and Routes have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to stimulate new air services and champion the continent’s aviation industry.Under the agreement, the organisations will share data and analytics, promote key issues affecting airlines and airports within Africa and access to media opportunities, among other mutually beneficial actions. “This MoU is beneficial to support the development of aviation in Africa, which is growing at above global average rates but accounts for less than three per cent of global traffic,” said Afraa Secretary General Abdérahmane Berthé during the signing at the organisation’s offices in Nairobi. “Strong partnerships among industry stakeholders are instrumental to the realisation of African aviation’s potential, which will result in economic and social benefits for the continent.” He said projections have indicated that within the next 20 years, Africa will be one of the fastest-growing aviation markets - accounting for 334 million passengers by 2037. “Among our new strategic objectives is to become a hub for data intelligence and expertise on the African aviation industry,” said Mr Berthé. He urged African airlines to keep up with the developments through proper information management and data intelligence.

Brand Director for Routes Steven Small described the new partnership as powerful, adding: “The synergies in values between our organisations, regarding driving a sustainable air transport industry for the African region, overrides all else.” “For over a decade, Routes has recognised the importance of enhancing intra-Africa connectivity. We are delighted that senior leaders from Afraa will continue to support and join us at our future events,” said Mr Small.

