RwandAir suspends China flights amid coronavirus outbreak

RwandAir statement, January 31, 2020.

RwandAir has suspended flights to and from China until further notice following the coronavirus outbreak "RwandAir has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Guangzhou effective January 31, 2020, until further notice. This follows the declaration by a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization in relation to the coronavirus outbreak," the airline said in a statement on Friday. The airline said that affected passengers would either be re-routed, refunded or allowed to change their tickets to a later date. The decision will be reviewed later in February. RwandAir flights between Kigali and Mumbai will remain operational.It’s Kenyan counterpart, Kenya Airways , has also suspended flights to and from Guangzhou, China following the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have temporarily suspended all flights to and from Guangzhou starting Friday 31 January 2020, until further notice," said Kenya Airways. Several airlines all over the world have also curbed or cancelled flights to and from China. The coronavirus has so far killed 213 people in China and spread to 18 countries worldwide.

