Two satellites could collide at 32,800mph tonight creating 'dangerous' field of debris
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The first satellite is called the Infrared Astronomical Satellite, and was launched by NASA back in 1983. Measuring 3.6 x 3.2 x 2.1 metres, the satellite is roughly the same size as a truck. Meanwhile, the second satellite is called the Gravity Gradient Stabilisation Experiment, and was launch by the US Air Force in 1967. Space debris can cause huge damage to spacecrafts when travelling at high speeds, and has been caused disastrous collisions in the past. For example, in 1996, a French satellite was hit and damaged by debris from a French rocket that had exploded a decade earlier. LeoLabs hopes tonight’s event will highlight the need for space agencies to safely remove satellites. It added: “Events like this highlight the need for responsible, timely deorbiting of satellites for space sustainability moving forward. We will continue to monitor this event through the coming days and provide updates as available.”
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.