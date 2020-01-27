Workers lock out bosses over pay disagreement

Kenya Farmers Association Chief Shop Steward Churchil Odhiambo flanked by KFA Workers addressing the press (PHOTO Harun Wathari/Standard)

The Kenya Farmers Association workers have locked out two senior managers for allegedly failing to implement their 2016/2017 Collective bargain Agreement.The workers stormed the KFA offices in Nakuru town and barricaded the offices of their Marketing Manager Jackson Italakwa and Mrs. Angela Birir, the Human Resource Manager. They said they were demanding for a ten percent increase in their salary. Though the ten percent increment was agreed on the workers' claim, they were accorded no increment in their salaries contrary to the deal. Churchill Odhiambo, KFA Chief shop steward said though they have been asking for implementation of the CBA the management kept informing them that the company is not doing well. The workers said they do not want the two and will not allow them back to the office and anyone working to allow the two back to the office will also be locked out. “We signed the CBA three years ago but we got nothing, the management refused to implement it,” said Odhiambo.Odhiambo said they just want the two to go and have other people replace them. Contacted for a comment the Human Resource Manager Birir said she has no comment on the same.“I have no comment,” said Mrs. Birir.

