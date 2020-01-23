UK watchdog tells markets: Be ready in case of no-deal Brexit

EU and Union Jack flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 21, 2019. [REUTERS/Simon Dawson]

Financial firms in Britain should be ready in case there is no trade deal with the European Union by December, a senior UK regulator said on Thursday.Britain leaves the bloc next week, followed by a “business as usual” transition period that ends in December. Britain and the EU will formally begin trade talks in coming weeks. “Firms still need to ensure they are prepared for a range of scenarios that may happen at the end of 2020,” said Nausicaa Delfas, head of international at the Financial Conduct Authority.

