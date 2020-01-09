Focus on financing strategies for country’s progress in 2020
First, there is need to develop sustainable domestic resource mobilisation strategies, which must include means and ways of incentivising Kenyans to save more. Saving is a timeless method through which projects can be financed. It has been pointed out that the second construction phase of the Suez Canal in Egypt in the 1970s was done through the savings from ordinary citizens. This strategy should encourage more diaspora remittances, which will enable us to finance more projects without resorting to expensive loans.
Secondly, the country must build more consensus on the application of Public Private Partnerships (PPPs), which have proven vital in accelerating development programmes of any country. To date, the PPP Unit has lined up more than 76 projects. A large segment of the population is not aware of how the concept of PPPs can be used, its advantages and disadvantages.
PPPs will be central in developing the country as we approach the 2030 development time frame, alongside giving a boost to the Big Four agenda and the bigger AU agenda 2063, which heavily rely on enhanced participation of the private sector in the development process. PPPs have been proposed to lend a hand in development because of its ability to offer capital, modern technology, innovation in service delivery and effectiveness. In deepening the applicability of PPPs, we are guided by the fact that the country has a PPP Policy 2011, PPP Act 2013 and a host of regulations to support its application, but citizens must be educated on how it works to gain a wide support base. Thirdly, we must develop a culture of ensuring value for money for public projects. This will promote a sense of ownership for all projects, thereby making citizens be at the centre of monitoring and evaluation of projects, which ensures timely and quality completion. Letter to the Editor from Daniel Mutegi Giti, Nairobi
