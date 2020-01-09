The windowsill garden

A potted herb garden by the kitchen window.

The amount of sunlight that gets in through a window is an important consideration.A window with a little direct sunlight will be great for delicate herbs and succulents. If, however, you are lucky enough to have one that receives four or more hours of sunshine daily, then the only limit is the size of your window sill and imagination. Try out colourful pots or ones with interesting shapes. The idea is to create an interesting composition even before plants are introduced.

Choosing quick-maturing plants that will start getting you results before they are too big is your best strategy. Many foliage plants and even compact and miniature varieties of fruiting and flowering plants can be grown on the window sill.

