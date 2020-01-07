Microsoft appoints Kendi Ntwiga – Nderitu as Manager for Kenya

Microsoft has appointed Kendi Ntwiga – Nderitu as the country’s Manager for its operations in Kenya.Before joining Microsoft, Kendi served as the General Manager of the East, West and Central Africa Cluster for Check Point Software. She also held positions at Oracle, HP and Intel. “I am excited to join Microsoft at a time when digitisation is seen as a key driver of progress and transformation in Africa. Microsoft’s mission is to empower every person and organisation on the planet to achieve more and I feel privileged to be the custodian of that mission in Kenya,” said Kendi. She has been recognised as an Emerging Leader in Innovation and Entrepreneurship by the US government through the TechWomen program. Kendi is also the founder of She-Goes-Tech, an initiative created with the purpose of mentoring young girls and women who are pursuing STEM careers. According to the tech firm, Kendi will be responsible for developing and maintaining effective relationships across the company’s subsidiaries, and regional sales and marketing departments. Ibrahim Youssry, Regional General Manager Middle East & Africa Multi-Country Region at Microsoft welcomed Kendi’s appointment saying, “We are extremely excited to have Kendi join our dynamic team.”

