?Skewed development of hotels hurts growth of hospitality, tourism sector
SEE ALSO :Why you should invest in stocksSome regions have over-concentration of hospitality faculties compared to others. In particular, the traditional tourism hotspots of Mara, Coast and Nairobi are choking with hotels. Nairobi has been cited as a region attracting all the new hotels. Major global brands are setting up hotels in Kenya’s capital. For example the Marriott hotels, the Pullman’s, Sheraton, Hilton hotel chain and Radisson hotels have all set up units in Nairobi.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.More hotels are angling to invest in the city. Mara too is a favourite for for investors in the hospitality industry. The rate at which facilities are springing up in the Masai Mara National Reserve is alarming. Unplanned development of lodges is threatening the natural ecosystem of the tourist destination. While this is happening, other regions outside the traditional tourism circuit are suffering from acute shortage of quality accommodation.
SEE ALSO :Report: Retail sector performs poorlyEven economy budget hotels are lacking. This has made these regions unattractive and less competitive. Drastic measures are needed to change this trend. Government has a duty to enact policies to move development of hotels to other regions. Incentives can help to achieve this goal. Development of the hospitality sector in the Western and Northern tourism circuit will boost visitors numbers and generate more revenue for the national and county governments. Letter to the Editor from Benard Amaya, Nairobi.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.