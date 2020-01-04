Hoteliers project higher occupancy

Tourism industry stakeholders at the Coast are optimistic of a better 2020, with calls to sustain the gains made in 2019.Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers Coast branch boss Sam Ikwaye said they project hotel bed occupancy to remain above 60 per cent up to Easter holidays. "This will largely be as a result of conference delegates and meetings," he said. Mr Ikwaye noted that the industry remains upbeat over continued peace in the country even as Kenyans debate the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report. Meanwhile, hoteliers are embracing sustainable tourism with calls for cleaner beaches.

SEE ALSO :Tour vehicles customisation comes of age

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.