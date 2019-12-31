Lack of national ethos and skewed values are ruining us
SEE ALSO :Kenya has veered off path of economic growthThese must be the DNA of the nation if economic progress is to be realised. They have, in turn, reinforced the social and cultural values that have helped Asian economies to flourish. In a past address, Lee Kwan Yew, the former prime minister of Singapore, stated that: "We Asians have different social values. These different social values have made for fast growth." This point was further emphasised by Dr Mahathir Mohamed, the former prime minister of Malaysia, while explaining his country’s growth when he averred that, "Asian values are actually universal values and African people used to practice the same values until their leadership decided to deviate from them."
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.All constitutional amendments will be of zilch value if we do not fundamentally alter our social and cultural value orientation. Letter to the Editor from Auscar Odhiambo Wambiya.
SEE ALSO :Why economy is hurting
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.