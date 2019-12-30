Cotu, ILO to intervene over sacked union officials

The Dock Workers Union (DWU) has involved two more unions as it fights for 28 employees who were sacked by the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) five years ago.DWU has involved the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) and International Labour Organisation (ILO). It wants the officials to either be reinstated or paid their terminal dues. DWU Secretary General Simon Sang said the matter has been forwarded to Cotu, which in turn has raised it with the ILO. KPA sacked the workers in July 2015 for allegedly participating in a strike to protest new National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) rates. “It is only the union that can save the sacked workers .... Arbitration will occur in June next year,” Mr Sang said. He spoke after representatives of the sacked employees complained about Government delays in compensating or reinstating them despite a court directive.

The 2015 strike had been called by the Trade Unions Congress of Kenya, where DWU is an affiliate member. Michael Kituku, a former DWU vice-chair, claimed that the union had abandoned the employees after they were sacked. “We have also been barred from accessing the port of Mombasa. Our families have suffered a lot,” Mr Kituku said.

