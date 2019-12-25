Microsoft to support farmers forum

Microsoft, through its 4Afrika Initiative, has pledged support to the One Million Farmers Platform, a World Bank initiative aiming to improve the productivity of Africa’s agriculture through disruptive technologies.Microsoft will provide technical and business support to 14 Kenyan innovators selected to build technology solutions for the platform. Its mentors will work closely with each innovator on business development, technology architecture and market strategies. Innovators will also have the opportunity to apply for Microsoft’s AI for Earth grant – a $50 million (Sh5 billion) programme.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.