Cabinet approves commercial farming of BT cotton

Part of President Uhuru Kenyatta's Cabinet (PHOTO PSCU)

Cabinet on Thursday approved the commercial farming of BT cotton hybrids following the successful completion of field trials that were conducted over a period of five years.The commercial farming of BT cotton is set to ensure farmers earn more from the crop through increased production. It will also boost the manufacturing pillar of the Big 4 Agenda where Kenya seeks to establish itself as a regional leader in textile and apparel production. The Cabinet meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, also approved the coming into operation of the New Kenya Planters Co-operative Union (KPCU) as well as the immediate operationalization of the Coffee Cherry Advance Revolving Fund. Cabinet also discussed the issue of pending bills and reiterated that all arms of Government should move quickly to settle all bills that were audited and verified by the Office of the Auditor General. Further, the Cabinet approved the establishment of an inter-agency team to verify historical pending bills worth Shs 40 billion within one month. To boost the country’s position as the film destination of choice in Africa, the Cabinet discussed and approved the immediate implementation of the film incentives package. The incentives which include “one stop shop” approach to licence approvals, tax concessions and waivers of various levies for personnel and equipment is expected to encourage both local and international film makers to use locations in Kenya for their productions.

