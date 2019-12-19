Group started by shoe shiners, porters building Sh80m plaza
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.National Assembly Majority Deputy Chief Whip Cecily Mbarire, who laid the foundation stone for the new building, encouraged members to continue pooling their resources together and invest in more land and property in different areas of the country. Ms Mbarire is the patron and the brain behind the multi-million Runyenjes Women Trust Fund (RWTF) that has shares in the Focus Realtors Group of Companies. The RWTF has a membership of over 6,000 women drawn from Runyenjes Constituency and has a capital base of over Sh120 million. “Business unions have greatly assisted many people fight poverty. The parties involved should be focused and honest. The management and members of Focus Realtors Group should continue dreaming large and work together,” she said. Mbarire said through the Focus Realtors Housing arm, the RWTF had started a product called ‘Wamama na Title’ aimed at empowering women to own land. Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Embu Chapter Chairman Mugo Mate said once the plaza is complete, it will increase office space in the agricultural town, and attract more businesses to the area. Situated along the Nairobi-Meru Highway, the Focus Realtors Paza will be the tallest building in the area, giving Runyenjes town a new image as a fast growing urban area. Seated on the foot of Mt Kenya and surrounded by coffee factories, a tea factory and rich agricultural lands, Runyenjes town is about 150 kilometres from Nairobi. Heavy investment Focus Realtors Group has invested heavily in Runyenjes constituency and beyond. Through its housing arm, members have bought land in various locations and sold some at a profit while putting up houses in others. Mbarire cautioned that politics and dishonesty among some members has been the main challenge facing such unions, and called on members to avoid such vices.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.