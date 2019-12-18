How friendly to business is Kenya?

Jua Kali artisans going about their business (PHOTO: FILE)

Thirteen years ago, Forbes started a ranking on the best countries for business. The ranking measures countries that are most hospitable to capital investment.The countries are ranked based on 15 metrics. The United Kingdom is the only country that landed in the top 30 in all metrics out of the 161 countries ranked, putting it at the top of the list for the second year straight. Among the 15 different factors on which countries were ranked include property rights, innovation, taxes, technology, corruption, freedom (personal, trade and monetary), red tape and investor protection. Other metrics included were workforce, infrastructure, market size, quality of life and risk. Each category was equally weighted. Sweden moved up two places to finish second. The business climate of the export-oriented economy received high marks for innovation, property rights, risk and low corruption. Stockholm is one of Europe’s leading tech start-up hubs.

Rounding out the top five countries overall are Hong Kong, Netherlands and New Zealand. African nations populate the worst countries for business, with seven of the continent’s countries in the bottom 10 (Haiti is the weakest among non-African countries). These countries typically fare poorly on innovation, trade freedom and investor protection. The Central African Republic ranks last. Kenya ranked 93 out of 161. From the factors ranked against, we can almost guess with certainty where we scored poorly.

