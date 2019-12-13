Kenya picked to host global tourism centre
SEE ALSO :Kenya to host global tourism centreThe centre will focus on regional issues and share information in Nano time with the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre. It will also function as a think tank to develop possible solutions. Kenyatta University will collaborate with the University of the West Indies, and by extension, GTRMC to host the centre's facilities.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Mr Balala said the agreement will be mutually beneficial to both nations. GTRMC Executive Director Lloyd Waller said the establishment of the satellite centre will help create a global think tank that is connected through digital technologies. This, he noted, will be able to share information, collaborate and resolve critical issues through a network of global experts.
