Kenya picked to host global tourism centre

The event will be held at Kenyatta University.

Kenya will host Africa’s first satellite centre for Global Tourism Resilience Management Centre (GTRMC) at Kenyatta University.Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, who was in the country last week, said they have already concluded discussions for the establishment of GTRMC in the country. “I am very excited that we are close to opening the first satellite centre for the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management in Kenya,” he said at a meeting with his Kenyan counterpart Najib Balala. “We will head to Kathmandu in Nepal on January 1, 2020, to launch the second one. There are also several others, which will be launched in 2020,” the visiting Jamaican minister said.

The centre will focus on regional issues and share information in Nano time with the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre. It will also function as a think tank to develop possible solutions. Kenyatta University will collaborate with the University of the West Indies, and by extension, GTRMC to host the centre's facilities.

Mr Balala said the agreement will be mutually beneficial to both nations. GTRMC Executive Director Lloyd Waller said the establishment of the satellite centre will help create a global think tank that is connected through digital technologies. This, he noted, will be able to share information, collaborate and resolve critical issues through a network of global experts.

