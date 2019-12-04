IT developers converge in Mombasa

Software developers in Mombasa and the surrounding counties will meet at the Swahilipot Hub this week for a hackathon that seeks to identify new technology solutions. According to Mahmoud Noor, the founder of Swahilipot Hub, the hackathon gives the chance to software developers in the region to showcase their solutions for a chance of funding and support. “We have run four hackathons in the past weeks that are culminating in the one-week event that starts today and we are very excited to see some of the ideas that will come out,” he said. The event also brings together several local and international technology partners including Safaricom, Liquid Telcom, Huawei, Seacom and Cisco. Other development partners include the RedCross, USAid and the UK’s Department for International Development. The hackathons are aimed at addressing the challenges currently faced in the region as well as develop solutions that take advantage of the available resources.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

“One of the hackathons, for example, is looking at how to make solutions that will work with the Internet of Things systems and opportunities from the Blue Economy, with others looking at agriculture and food security,” said Noor. The best three solutions from all the categories will receive incubation at the Swahilipot Hub where they will receive training and mentorship of their business.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.