Intimate decor with a loveseat

Loveseat delight. Loveseats can snuggle alongside wing back chairs to provide a modern minimalist look. The two-seater sofa is ideal for small houses with limited floor area. The seat can also be positioned at a corner to provide a reading nook. It can be used to demarcate a large bedroom and create hotel-like sitting area. Placing it at the foot of the bed creates a visual extension of the bed and gives the room a dramatic look. Get a fabric pattern and colour that fits in with the rest of the decor in the space where you will position the loveseat. Surround it with smaller occasional novelty or upholstered chairs in different colours and textures so that they pop out.

