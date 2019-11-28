Embu exempts traders with disability from levies

Kyeni South MCA Salesio Kimaru contributing to debate at the County Assembly.

Traders living with disabilities have been exempted from paying trade licence fees, permits, cess and market charges.This is after MCAs endorsed affirmative action to promote the entrepreneurial efforts of persons living with disabilities. The County Assembly Committee on Finance and Economic Planning proposed the move, hoping to encourage people living with disabilities to venture into business as a way of generating income. Nominated MCA Bernard Kandia, who represents the disabled, praised the move as a noble idea, saying it would uplift the livelihoods of other vulnerable people. He, however, warned against abuse of this provision by able-bodied people.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.