AfDB commits to support Kenyan women

First Lady Margarate Kenyatta and AfDB deputy director general Nnenna Nwabufo (PHOTO: Courtesy)

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has committed to explore new avenues of directly supporting efforts aimed at empowering Kenyan women and girls.The bank’s deputy director general Nnenna Nwabufo made the commitment during a meeting with First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on the sidelines of the ongoing Global Gender Summit in Kigali, Rwanda. Ms Nwabufo singled out capacity building activities for Kenyan women in business as one of the areas that the bank is keen on supporting. “We could do this through capacity building to enable women in Kenya to benefit from development projects implemented by the government in partnership with African Development Bank,” Ms Nwabufo said.

Ms Nwabufo, who heads AfDB’s East Africa Regional Development and Business Delivery office, assured the First Lady that she is committed to ensuring that women in Kenya gain from the bank's Affirmative Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) projects. The Kenyan First Lady welcomed AfDB’s commitment to collaborate with Kenyan women saying it will go a long way in transforming the lives of the beneficiaries.

