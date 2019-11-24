Safaricom services back after Saturday challenge

Safaricom services are back to operations after a hitch characterising better part of Saturday evening through to Sunday morning.In a statement, East Africa’s leading telecommunication company said it has restored all services following intermittent network challenges affecting its customers. The telecommunication subscribers could not use the popular m-pesa services or make calls. Data service was also affected cutting many from online communication and transactions. In a statement, Safaricom acknowledged the problem without indicating its root cause. A concern to some subscribers was that the company did not issue warning over the problem.

Other services affected included the internet, which blocked thousands from accessing services online or communicating through the popular social media platforms such as the Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram etc. “We are experiencing intermittent network challenges affecting several services in our network including voice and data for some customers. We are working to restore all services as soon as possible,” reads a statement from Safaricom Plc. According to statistics from the Communications Authority of Kenya Safaricom accounts for 56.8 per cent of all calls that Kenyans make within the country.

