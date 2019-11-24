HF to finance buyers in Lukenya housing project

HF Group CEO Robert Kibaara (right) and Habitat Heights Chairman Maheshrawan Suresh Kumar (left) sign a Memorandum of Understanding. (James Wanzala, Standard)

HF Group has announced a partnership with a housing developer, Habitat Heights, to provide financing to buyers of 8,888 affordable apartments currently under development in Lukenya, Athi River.Habitat Heights is a joint venture between Singapura Developers, a subsidiary of Singapore consortium AFRA, and Habitat Housing Cooperative Society. The houses will include one, two and three-bedroom units, studio apartments and retail shops. “This partnership is in line with our strategy to focus on end-user financing for affordable housing and create opportunity for Kenyans in the middle income bracket to own homes,” said HF Group Chief Executive Robert Kibaara. “Our goal as HF is to facilitate decent housing for the middle class by connecting them with developers.” Habitat Heights Chairman Maheshwaran Kumar said Kenya will benefit from the experience the consortium has garnered through developing some of the best properties across the globe. “We look forward to working with HF Group and leveraging on its knowledge of the Kenyan property market,’’ he said.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.