Eastmatt supervisor re-arrested for assaulting female cashier

Eastmatt Supermarket supervisor caught on camera assaulting a female cashier in Kajido.

BREAKING NEWS

This is how a cashier in Kajiado has been humiliated by his supervisor in Kajiado Eastmatt supermarket.We demand this man to be arrested. @DCI_Kenya @NPSOfficial_KE @citizentvkenya @FredMatiangi pic.twitter.com/vqvSoujJJn — DENIS AUNGA????. (@denis_aunga) November 22, 2019

An Eastmatt supermarket supervisor has been arrested after a video showing him assaulting a female cashier went viral.Kirruti Taraya reportedly assaulted Sharon Atieno on Tuesday. He was arrested and detained before he was released on Wednesday after Sharon allegedly withdrew the case. However, the CCTV footage went viral on social media creating public uproar which led to his re-arrest on Saturday. He is being held at Kajiado Police Station and will be arraigned at Kajido Law Courts on Monday.In the video, the supervisor is seen to slap the cashier across the face several times before grabbing her by the hair and slapping her some more. He then goes around the desk and proceeds to drag and beat her until two other male staff hold him back. “This is how a cashier in Kajiado has been humiliated by his supervisor in Kajiado Eastmatt supermarket. We demand this man be arrested,” tweeted David Aunga, @David_Aunga on Friday.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

Statement from Eastmatt regarding the assault on their employees.

The Consumer Federation of Kenya (COFEK) also reacted to the video saying, “CONSUMERS CONCERNED in the manner in which a man believed to be a senior staff at Eastmatt badly assaulted a defenseless female teller as she carried on her duties.” Eastmatt has since responded in a statement saying, "The following statement is in regards to a video that has been circulating online, the video shows one of our cashier staff members being physically abused by another employee. We as Eastmatt condemn and do not stand for such acts of disrespect against any of our staff and more so women.” The store also said that the man has been suspended and the lady he assaulted is getting medical attention. “The individual in question acted solely and has been suspended with a report officially being filed to the Kajiado County Police and are handling the matter accordingly. The cashier has been getting the appropriate medical attention and we assure the public of our commitment towards a cohesive and conducive environment for all our staff members,” said Eastmatt. “We urge the public and all our customers to keep calm as the law takes its course.”

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.