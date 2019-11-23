Eastmatt supervisor re-arrested for assaulting female cashier
BREAKING NEWS— DENIS AUNGA????. (@denis_aunga) November 22, 2019
This is how a cashier in Kajiado has been humiliated by his supervisor in Kajiado Eastmatt supermarket.We demand this man to be arrested. @DCI_Kenya @NPSOfficial_KE @citizentvkenya @FredMatiangi pic.twitter.com/vqvSoujJJn
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The Consumer Federation of Kenya (COFEK) also reacted to the video saying, “CONSUMERS CONCERNED in the manner in which a man believed to be a senior staff at Eastmatt badly assaulted a defenseless female teller as she carried on her duties.” Eastmatt has since responded in a statement saying, "The following statement is in regards to a video that has been circulating online, the video shows one of our cashier staff members being physically abused by another employee. We as Eastmatt condemn and do not stand for such acts of disrespect against any of our staff and more so women.” The store also said that the man has been suspended and the lady he assaulted is getting medical attention. “The individual in question acted solely and has been suspended with a report officially being filed to the Kajiado County Police and are handling the matter accordingly. The cashier has been getting the appropriate medical attention and we assure the public of our commitment towards a cohesive and conducive environment for all our staff members,” said Eastmatt. “We urge the public and all our customers to keep calm as the law takes its course.”
