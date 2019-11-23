KPA board suspends projects amid graft probe
SEE ALSO :KPA to give discounts at Lamu portMr Kibwana also said KPA was reviewing its leadership and management processes in the wake of the scam that has seen the authority mentioned in bad light for some duration. “The authority is reviewing its leadership and management processes and internal control measures to improve service delivery,” he said. He added: “The board has therefore suspended all new procurement in the authority with immediate effect, until further notice.”
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Kibwana also said the board was cooperating with investigative agencies to facilitate and support the conclusion of the investigations.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.