KPA board suspends projects amid graft probe

KPA board chairman Gen (Rtd) Joseph Kibwana.

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has suspended all new procurement following allegations of corruption against top managers.The suspension was announced last evening following a special board meeting called in the wake of adverse publicity generated by the controversial Sh2.7 billion project in Makongeni, Nairobi, which the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has been investigating for months. The statement announcing the suspension, signed by board chairman Rtd General Joseph Kibwana, also hinted that changes are imminent at the ports managed by KPA to strengthen "internal controls and improve service delivery." Its not clear what projects were in the works.

Mr Kibwana also said KPA was reviewing its leadership and management processes in the wake of the scam that has seen the authority mentioned in bad light for some duration. “The authority is reviewing its leadership and management processes and internal control measures to improve service delivery,” he said. He added: “The board has therefore suspended all new procurement in the authority with immediate effect, until further notice.”

Kibwana also said the board was cooperating with investigative agencies to facilitate and support the conclusion of the investigations.

