Nairobi receives Sh415.8 million to fix and build roads

The Kenya Roads Board has allocated Sh415.8 million to the Nairobi County Government as a road maintenance levy. The funds were released by the roads authority as a conditional grant and in line with the County Allocation of Revenue Act 2018. In a letter seen by The Standard, the roads board executive director Jacob Ruwa hailed the county government for the road upgrades. “You are required to apply the funds in line with the approved FY 2018/19 Work Plan submitted to the Board. They will also be accounted for in accordance with the requirements of the Kenya Roads Board Act,” read the letter addressed to Governor Mike Sonko. In the current financial year, City Hall has allocated the roads sector Sh3.64 billion. The funds are meant for the construction of feeder roads in the wards and maintenance of existing ones managed by the county.

Speaking during a budget and implementation committee meeting on Tuesday, Sonko commended the roads board, saying the funds allocated would complement ongoing road construction efforts in the capital. “The funds’ allocation is timely because we are going to devolve them to the wards in line with our 2018/19 work plan,” said Sonko. Data from City Hall indicates that the County Government has completed 123km of roads and targets to complete 190km by end of this financial year. The soon to be commissioned roads include Lumumba Drive in Roysambu, Maji Mzuri Access Road and Bishop Ireri Road in Kasarani, Kahuho Road in Dagoretti South and Muthiora Road in Dagoretti North. Roads executive Hitan Majevdia said 10 other complete roads were Salim in Dagoreti, Karen Rich, Likoni link in South B, Jadong Musimbi and Ngara road. Others are Gathuru in Kawangware, Thiong’o in Mountain View Ward, Mama Wahu in Ngando Ward and Daraja road. The Kimondo road linking Kware ward and Pipeline is also nearing completion. The county government has also begun rehabilitation works outside Nyayo Estate in Embakasi, from Gate B and D.

