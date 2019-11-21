Mobile firm launches O-display technology

Mobile telecommunication firm Infinix has injected new brand of phone in the market completing a year that has been dotted with new inventions in mobile telephone industry. The company will officially launch the Infinix S5 on November 29, 2019, during their third edition of ‘Beat Ya Campo’ at the University of Nairobi. ‘Beat Ya Campo’ is a talent search and promotion that the firm holds in various campuses to help young artists grow in the industry. The company said that the Infinix S5 has been modeled to give clients value on their money through quality photographs aimed at cashing in the selfie-taking culture. “Since the inception of the S-Series, Infinix has always been committed to bringing users the best selfie and visual experiences. In addition to that, it boosts of a trendy 6.6” inch screen and optimized selfie technology in both from software and hardware,” it noted on its statement. Joining various mobile devices launched in 2019 is the new S5 model which the company expressed confidence will grip the market owing to the Infinity-O display, a technology responsible for efficient photography.

