Finance committee under fire over copy pasted plan

Kakamega residents during public participation on the county annual development plan financial year 2010/ 21 at Kakamega social hall (PHOTO: BENJAMIN SAKWA)

The finance, economic planning and Investments department of Kakamega County is under fire over copy pasting last annual development plan (ADP) for the financial year 2018/19 and brought it for public participation.The document had been brought for adoption as the annual development plan (ADP) for the 2020/2021 financial year. The public also accused the assembly members of handpicking same faces to come for the public participation to adopt the document without needed scrutiny. They argued that the members didn't represent the face of Kakamega County. There was a shouting match between the participants and the County Assembly Committee members of Finance and Economic Planning under the chairmanship of Shirere Ward Rep David Ikunza for presenting the document to public

The participants led by Owen Musoma, accused the finance committee of serving the interests of the executive by having the document adopted in its original form saying even their earlier views and changes they made to the ADP plan for 2018/19 was not factored in the final document. “We made many changes when the 2018/19 ADP came up for public participation last year but they were not factored in when they made the final document. This is the same document that has come back to us for participation,” said Musoma. According to Musoma, the county has been budgeting for the Governor’s Cup to a tune of at least Sh50million, which had also been factored in the ADP proposals, but the tournament has never taken place for the last four years and yet money was spent, adding that someone should take responsibility.

Isaac Otiende, also a participant, claimed the wish list of the last ADP on the improvement of the healthcare system in the county was not implemented.

