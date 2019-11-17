Kenya Airways awarded for increasing connectivity in Africa
SEE ALSO :Uganda Airline launches commercial flightsAwarded alongside KQ was Royal Air Maroc that emerged African Airline of the Year in the global operations category for best improved results in 2018. The Moroccan carrier was also recognised for its remarkable financial performance in 2018. Ethiopian Airlines, which has shone in continental award for numerous years, missed out. For Mr Micosz, who leaves KQ at the end of the year, the award was a rare accolade amid the gloom at the national carrier that is struggling with poor financial performance and dispute with pilots.
Afraa Secretary General Abdérahmane Berthé underscored the importance of the Single African Air Transport Market and the African Continental Free Trade Area as major opportunities for a region still in need of globally competitive airlines to reap the dividends.
