Kenya Airways awarded for increasing connectivity in Africa

AFRAA Secretary General Abdérahmane Berthé handing KQ's award to Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Macosz in Mauritius. [Photo: Standard]

Kenya Airways has received the prestigious African Airlines Association (Afraa) Airline of the Year Award for Best Improved in intra-Africa connectivity.The award recognised Kenya Airways (KQ) for its remarkable contribution to connectivity through opening up the highest number of African routes within in 2018. Since the beginning of 2018, KQ has opened four routes in Africa including Mauritius, Mogadishu and Malindi and increased frequencies and capacity to other destinations. “Kenya Airways continues to offer the best connectivity in Africa with 44 destinations in the continent while providing the continent with unmatched connectivity to the rest of the world through our 55 destinations worldwide,” said KQ Chief Executive Sebastian Mikosz while receiving the award during the AFRAA Annual General Assembly in Mauritius.

Awarded alongside KQ was Royal Air Maroc that emerged African Airline of the Year in the global operations category for best improved results in 2018. The Moroccan carrier was also recognised for its remarkable financial performance in 2018. Ethiopian Airlines, which has shone in continental award for numerous years, missed out. For Mr Micosz, who leaves KQ at the end of the year, the award was a rare accolade amid the gloom at the national carrier that is struggling with poor financial performance and dispute with pilots.

Afraa Secretary General Abdérahmane Berthé underscored the importance of the Single African Air Transport Market and the African Continental Free Trade Area as major opportunities for a region still in need of globally competitive airlines to reap the dividends.

