Weeks after failed sale, power producer gets Danish suitor
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.In the new application, AIF said it would invest $200 million in acquiring IberAfrica as well as other investments in Kenya, including some projects that it will start from scratch. “The acquirer has established a special purpose vehicle by AIF I to invest, own and operate power and energy infrastructure assets in Kenya and has a target to invest $200 million in equity capital in greenfield and brownfield power and energy infrastructure assets in Kenya,” said the Comesa commission in its notice inviting stakeholders to submit their views by November 27. IberAfrica owns a 52.5 megawatt oil-fired plant at Lunga Lunga Road, Industrial Area. It has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Kenya Power which will expire in 2034, guaranteeing the AIF steady revenues for the next 15 years should the deal go through. The PPAs that electricity producers sign with Kenya Power are structured in a ‘take or pay’ model, where the power retailer pays the producer even when they are idle and not generating electricity. One of IberAfrica’s PPAs lapsed this year, halving the amount of power that it can feed to the grid from 103.57MW. According to disclosures made while it sought approvals for the initial sale, IberAfrica reported a revenue of Sh6 billion in the year to December 2017 while its net profit was Sh580 million. The firm is owned by First Independent Power (Kenya), which is wholly owned by Global Power Generation, SA, which is in turn owned by Naturgy Energy Group, SA and Wren house Infrastructure Management Limited. The AP Moller-backed African Infrastructure Fund says it is targeting infrastructure projects within energy and power including transmission, as well as roads, rail and distribution centres. Other key investors are Danish pension funds and have committed $1 billion (Sh100 billion).
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.