Sh8 million project to end illegal fishing

Siaya County Executive for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Dr Elizabeth Odhiambo issuing fishing nets to fishermen in Usenge beach. Three fisherfolk Saccos were issued with 4, 400 nets. [Isaiah Gwengi, Standard]

More than 1,000 fishermen have received fishing nets from the Siaya County government in a bid to fight rampant illegal fishing and increase fish yields.According to the county government, the Sh8 million project will see fishermen acquire recommended fishing gear through saccos. Agriculture executive Elizabeth Odhiambo said distribution of the nets would help improve the quality of fish and increase stocks in Lake Victoria. Speaking at Usenge beach where the nets were distributed to Uhanya, Mageta and Got Agulu fisher folk saccos, Dr Odhiambo said the county government is committed to improving the fisheries sector.

“Accessing government funds is easier when people are in organised groups. I would therefore encourage more fishermen to join the saccos,” she said. Fishermen who received the nets said the project will save them from incessant harassment by Ugandans over alleged use of illegal fishing gear.

