Athi River Mining workers protest ‘unfair’ dismissal
Since the notice, some of the workers, majority of whom have served the cement firm for long were fired in, what Kadilo says was not in line with their agreement. "We have been fired and at the same time, we have not been paid our dues. May the government intervene," said Kadilo. The cement firm has a total of 1,100 workers and more than 500 workers were attached to the Kaloleni plant in Kilifi County. ARM was once among the most vibrant cement companies in East Africa. Its troubles began in the first half of 2015 when it started incurring losses of over Sh20 billion according to reports. A local daily reported that ARM which is owned by the wealthy Paunrana family failed to cope with the stiff competition from Dangote Cement and Heilderberg Cement Company in Tanzania. As a result, its investments in the country failed to generate a return. It started crumbling over heavy debt. Some of its creditors were afraid that the company would not overcome the debt and placed ARM under administration in August last year. In October this year, National Cement Company Limited, a member of the Devki Group of Companies took over ARM's assets and business for Sh5.0 Billion.
