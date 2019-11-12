Equity Group Holdings 9-month pre-tax profit up 11 per cent
Banking business in Kenya provides the bulk of profit for Equity, but subsidiaries in east and central Africa have contributed significantly to its growth over the last two years, as the sector dealt with a government cap on commercial rates in its home market. "The last three years gave us an opportunity to reinvent ourselves. We saw the interest rate cap as a new normal. The interest rate cap removal can only be a bonus," Mwangi said. Earlier this year, Equity said it was in talks with some of Banqué Commerciale du Congo's (BCDC) shareholders to buy a controlling stake for cash, stepping up its expansion plans in Africa.
Equity already has a subsidiary in DR Congo, which is one of the biggest countries on the continent by land mass and has more than 80 million people, making it appealing to ambitious lenders in regional states looking for growth. The bank said its total assets rose to Sh677.1 billion from Sh560.4 billion in same period in 2018, while loans and advances to customers grew 21 per cent to Sh348.9 billion in the same period last year.

