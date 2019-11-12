We didn't discharge Masinga water, says KenGen as floods hit Garissa

Kenya Electricity Generating (KenGen) Company has absolved itself from claims it opened its Seven Forks dams spillways leading to Tana River floods which have displaced people in Garissa.KenGen’s Eastern Regional Manager Julius Odumbe said the company has not opened up the dams or released water from them. Mr Odumbe said the dams are not yet full despite the heavy downpour in the country, adding that it has been unfairly blamed for allegedly releasing water from the power dams which are located in Embu and Kirinyaga counties. “We don't have to release any surplus water now when such a need arises the company always alerts the people downstream before opening up the dams,” he said.

Odumbe explained Masinga dam has nine metres remaining before it fills to capacity. The other dams are Kamburu, Gitaru, Kindaruma and Kiambere. He said the flooding was caused by some rivers which are far below the dams in Tharaka Nithi County.

Odumbe spoke during a tour of the Seven Forks by KenGen’s shareholders. Chairman Joshua Choge and Managing Director and CEO Rebecca Miano were present. Mr Miano said KenGen will continue monitoring water levels in its hydropower generating dams countrywide.

