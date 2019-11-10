Switzerland economic minister leads business delegation to Kenya

Switzerland State Secretary for Economic Affairs, Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch.

A delegation of the Swiss business community lands in Nairobi tomorrow for a three-day fact-finding mission that will take them on a tour of Nairobi.The economic delegation comprising 15 companies will be led by the Switzerland State Secretary for Economic Affairs, Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch (pictured). “It is a good feeling to lead this important business delegation, which underlines the interest of Switzerland private companies in further investing and creating jobs in Kenya. I see my role as a State Secretary for Economic Affairs as a door opener for these companies,” Ms Ineichen-Fleisch said. Switzerland Ambassador Ralf Heckner said the visit is a follow-up to last year’s visit by Switzerland President Alain Berset who, in talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta, put a special emphasis on taking the economic relations between the two countries to a new level. The delegation will spend its first full day engaging selected tech start-ups at the Nairobi Garage. Later, they will meet government representatives before joining ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and the Kenya private sector for a panel discussion. “In Switzerland, we know Kenya’s tea and coffee and the wonderful safaris. But we hardly know of the vibrant start-up scene in this country. Kenya is very advanced in new technologies, and I can see potential synergies here,” Ms Ineichen-Fleisch said.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.