Ketepa launches flavoured teas

Kenya’s oldest tea blending and marketing company, the Kenya Tea Packers (Ketepa) has branched into flavoured teas to capture the huge youth market.Ketepa Managing Director Albert Otochi said they had decided to embrace diversification from the household brands Fahari Ya Kenya, Ketepa Pride, Safari Pure which are in tea bags and loose tea packaging. “We are now targeting millennials because 55 per cent of the population comprises the youth. The group is a sophisticated consumer and therefore require teas which they can relate with,” he said. “That is why we are adding into our heritage Fahari brand lifestyle teas ranging from herbal to specialty tea variants which can resonate with the youth.” The flavours include cinnamon, orange, forest fruit and ginger. “In the new specialty line, the teas are packaged in very attractive packages. We even have hexagonal gift packs which contain eleven flavours of the tea,” Mr Otochi said. Ketepa has also hit the shelves with herbal infusion teas such as Heart Chai, Sleep Easy, Immune Tea, Digestive Tea and Vitali Tea.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

Ketepa is a value-addition subsidiary of Kenya Tea Development Agency.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.