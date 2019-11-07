Farm to double flower production by 2020

Worker preparing seedlings at Plantec limited located inside Flower Business Park in Naivasha and which produces over 1m vegetable and fruits seedlings every day. The company has started expanding to meets its demand for the seedlings. [Standard]

The largest flower business park in Naivasha has announced plans to expand and double its production starting from next year.Currently, Flower Business Park (FBK) which is home to seven flower farms produces one million stems of roses every day, all destined for international market. The park also hosts Plantec Limited which is currently Africa’s leading producer of vegetable and fruits at 25m seedlings every month. The move comes after closure of several companies in the country including flower farms due to harsh economic times.

According to the business park General Manager James Waweru, they are currently employing over 4,500 workers with number expected to rise after the expansion. “We have heeded calls from the President to invest in the country and all we are calling for is support from the State and conducive environment to conduct our business,” he said. Addressing the press, Waweru noted that the park which started in 1998 from a bare land was hosting some of the leading flower farms and seedlings producers.

“We have embarked on the process of expanding as we have ample land and we expect our rose production and vegetable seedlings to double meaning for revenue for the government and job opportunities,” he said. The GM noted that apart from flower growing, they were hosting companies involved in production of farm inputs and equipment.

“We are proud that we bring foreign exchange to the country, we have been involved in building the Naivasha woman hospital and employs tens of workers,” he said. On his part, Idan Salvy a director with Plantec limited said that they were producing one million seedlings of vegetables and fruits every day. “Currently the biggest challenge facing farmers is producing quality seedlings but we have moved in to address this and farmers can now solely concentrate on farming,” he said. He challenged the government to support the Israel owned company and other similar firms as they are addressing the issue of food security, job creation and taxes. “This is a Sh1 billion project and we plan to expand next year and double our seedlings due to the demands from farmers but we cannot do this without support from the government,” he said.

Idan identified tough regulations and importations rules as the major challenges the company is facing. He added that they were keen to work with the State to resolve this.

