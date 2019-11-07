Foreign firms court local partners as 30 countries represented at expo

Foreign construction companies are optimistic of growth prospects in construction despite the recent slump.Some 210 firms from 30 countries showcasing their products at the third edition of The Big 5 Construct Kenya Expo have said they will take advantage of mega projects earmarked by the Government under the Big Four Agenda. The expo, being held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi ends today. Construction of affordable houses is a key pillar under the country’s development blueprint. Senior Vice President of the Dubai-based dmg events Ben Greenish said players in the global construction industry are keen on the local sector. “The local construction industry continues to generate interest from foreign firms looking for partners in Kenya. We are delighted to provide a platform where they can interact with international players seeking to introduce the latest building products and solutions to the region,” said Greenish. For instance, more than 30 firms from Qatar hope to supply construction materials to the local industry. Tolga Olgun, the products manager for Turkish firm Magamaweld, says Kenya’s relative accessibility and proximity to other regional countries makes it easier for Turkish firms make forays in the region. Speaking during the official opening of the fair on Tuesday, Principal Secretary at the State Department of Public Works Maj Gen (Rtd) Dr Gordon Kihalangwa said the Government has embarked on big construction projects that need collaboration with global industry players for best practices.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

“There is a lot our industry can learn from the foreign firms in terms of best practices in construction technology. Local agents can also get firsthand information on the prices of machines and related expertise,” said Kihalangwa. National Construction Authority Executive Director Maurice Aketch said there are many business opportunities to be explored by adopting concepts that have worked in international markets. The expo is being held on the back of a slump in the construction industry as witnessed by dwindling cement consumption and a drop in the value of building plans approved by the Nairobi county government.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.