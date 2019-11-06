Wambora wants State to tarmack road

Embu Governor Martin Wambora (second right) with Makima MCA Philip Nzangi (right) at Makima market where he stopped during a tour of development projects in Mbeere South sub-county. [Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

Governor Martin Wambora has asked the national government to fast track the tarmacking of the PI-Gategi-Makima-Machang’a section of the Embu County ring road.Wambora said when the section is tarmacked, it will open up the vast agricultural region of Mwea and Makima. He also said it will ease access to the game-rich Mwea National Reserve. Wambora was speaking at Makima market while on his way to the Mwea National Reserve.

He added that with the raising of the Government borrowing ceiling to Sh9 trillion, Embu County should be among the regions that ought to benefit from the planned infrastructural projects. The governor said a good road network will attract foreign investors. Wambora said a number of investors have already showed interest in investing in Embu.

“We plan to invite the president to launch the various projects in Embu. When he comes, we will tell him that a very important section of the ring road is yet to be tarmacked. We hope after that the money for its tarmacking will be released,” he said. Wambora also said the county plans to construct three dams.

