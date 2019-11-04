Kisumu water agency gets Sh400m more for projects

A section of the Sh2.2b water project being undertaken at Kegati in Kisii County. [Eric Abuga]

Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency has received additional Sh402 million for infrastructure expansion.The funds from the national government is set to boost the Sh36 billion ongoing works for the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 financial years. The agency’s board Chairman Erick Okeyo announced the additional funding which was approved last week by Water Principal Secretary Joseph Irungu will be channelled towards projects targeting water harvesting. According to Mr Okeyo, Sh190 million will go towards ground water exploitation, Sh148 million for cross-county funds for boreholes drilling and another Sh64 million for water-for-schools project.

“These are projects which will begin immediately,” said Okeyo. The agency has recently been riddled with leadership wrangles which saw two people named as chief executive officer. Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui and his PS Irungu had separately gazetted George Odede and Daniel Oronje respectively, as the institution’s acting CEO following the retirement of Petronila Ogut.

But while addressing the press on Friday night, Okeyo confirmed that the board had settled on Mr Odede, paving way for the commencement of the massive work aimed at achieving the agency’s mandate.

