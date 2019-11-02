Eight Kenyans in trouble in Rwanda over plans to steal from bank
SEE ALSO :Mobile loans lift KCB above EquityThe arrests come barely a month after a Kigali court sentenced a Kenyan man to two years in prison for defrauding a Rwandan. Charles Kinuthia was in September found guilty of soliciting money from hundreds of Rwandans to attend his “wealth conference” in the capital in May. Kinuthia together with two other suspects is said to have been poising as motivational speakers.
