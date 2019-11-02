Eight Kenyans in trouble in Rwanda over plans to steal from bank

Eight Kenyans have been arrested in Rwanda for plotting to defraud an Equity Bank branch.

Eight Kenyans have been arrested in Rwanda for plotting to defraud an Equity Bank branch.The suspects, whose identity Rwandan investigators are yet to reveal, were arrested together with three locals and a Ugandan. “Rwanda Investigation Bureau arrested an organised group of eight Kenyans, three Rwandans and a Ugandan over a cyber-fraud attempt on Equity bank," said a police statement on Twitter. The group was linked to another attack on the bank in Kenya and Uganda.

The arrests come barely a month after a Kigali court sentenced a Kenyan man to two years in prison for defrauding a Rwandan. Charles Kinuthia was in September found guilty of soliciting money from hundreds of Rwandans to attend his “wealth conference” in the capital in May. Kinuthia together with two other suspects is said to have been poising as motivational speakers.

