Consumers to be hit with another levy should proposed law on sugar pass
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“The principal object of this Bill is to reinstate the Sugar Act which was repealed through the enactment of the Crops Act, 2013. Enactment of the Bill shall restore the roles of the Kenya Sugar Board currently granted to the Sugar Directorate of the Agriculture and Food Authority established under the Agriculture and Food Authority Act, 2013,” said Wamunyinyi in his memorandum. The MP noted that since 2013, the industry has been riddled with a myriad of challenges including non-payment of farmers by public sugar companies; increased costs of sugar production; declining land acreage under sugar and lack of markets for sugar. State protection The Bill will also seek to entrench into law an agreement that had been reached between sugar stakeholders and the Privatisation Commission that sugar growers be handed 51 per cent stake of all privatised sugar companies and directorship of milling companies. Some of the sugar millers that have since been lined up for privatization include Nzoia, Miwani, Muhoroni, Chemelil and Sony. A report by three Bretton Woods institutions noted that the state protection enjoyed by the sugar industry was only benefiting cartels and monopolies. The International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and World Trade Organisation have said lack of competition in the market due to State protection of moribund sugar millers had seen consumers pay high prices for the sweetener, even as farmers received peanuts for produce. In the report, Reinvigorating Trade and Inclusive Growth, the institutions said opening up the industry to competition would lift about 40,000 families from poverty. [email protected]
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.