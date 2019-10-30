Top leaders expected at Dubai forum

Heads of state, ministers, high-ranking government officials and business leaders from Africa have confirmed their participation for the fifth edition of the Global Business Forum Africa (GBF Africa), which takes place on November 18-19 in Dubai.Among the participants will be Liberia President George Weah, Seychelles President Danny Faure and 17 ministers from countries including Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Congo and Tanzania. Others will be high-level public and private sector stakeholders including former heads of state, CEOs, entrepreneurs, industry experts and economists. Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organising GBF Africa 2019 under the theme "Scale-Up Africa", underlining the important role of cross-border co-operation in supporting and accelerating Africa’s next phase of sustainable economic growth and development. "Since its inception, GBF Africa has served as a catalyst for UAE-Africa economic cooperation and business exchange,” said President and CEO of Dubai Chamber Hamad Buamim. "The upcoming edition of the forum will highlight new high-potential areas where African companies can collaborate with their UAE counterparts to create new business opportunities and capitalise on existing trade and investment potential." Dubai's non-oil trade with Africa has increased steadily in recent years, amounting to AED136.6 billion (Sh3.8 trillion) in 2018, a trend that reflects the expanding trade ties, Mr Buamim added.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

Beyond high-level speakers and participants, GBF Africa 2019 will offer a comprehensive programme delving into key trends and technologies reshaping African economies, with interactive sessions and panel discussions putting a focus on entrepreneurship, innovation, partnerships, opportunities and challenges. Earlier this year, Dubai Chamber launched its Africa Gateway portal, an online platform offering UAE businessmen valuable insights and up-to-date information on several promising African markets.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.