KenGen to revive social activities in West Pokot
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Choge said all employees who had been relocated would return to Turkwel. “Many structures and equipment were vandalised during the time of insecurity. We shall renovate the houses to resume normal business for those staying in Kitale and working in shifts,” he said. “This is a new beginning. We want to revive annual cultural events, where we will have morans, athletics and beauty contests. Residents will also get a market for their products.” The director revealed that the company would build structures in schools around the power plant, as well as provide residents with water and relief food during drought. KenGen, he said, would connect power lines and piped water to villages and schools in Riting, Lorogon, Loyapat, Lonyangalem, Ombolion, Kases, Takaywa, Karon, Lorogon and Kaprokor, where residents had lived for more than 30 years without the basic amenities. Energy committee chairman David Gikaria urged residents to resolve their problems peacefully for the sake of development. He said inter-marriage would be one way of bringing about harmonious coexistence. Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto urged KenGen to fast-track projects that would benefit residents financially. “Security has been beefed up in the area and we asked KenGen to come back and continue with their operations. Security is good because the Government has deployed security forces to protect the lives and property of KenGen staff and the local communities,” said Mr Moroto. Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe called for unity among neighbouring communities and said there was need to arrive at a permanent solution to insecurity. “Let us shun tribalism. Engaging in conflict chases away business and employment,” Mr Mawathe said. Paul Lolem, a resident, said they were tired of being marginalised. “We have reformed and need development. We need our children to be sponsored with school fees and scholarships.”
