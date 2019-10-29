Benard Ngugi is the new Kenya Power CEO
Ngugi has over 30 years’ experience in the Company with expertise in financial and revenue accounting, internal audit and supply chain management. He holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting.
The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Bernard Ngugi, formerly the General Manager, Supply Chain, as the Managing Director and CEO of the Company with effect from 28th October 2019 following a competitive recruitment process. ^KK pic.twitter.com/YDVQ2HZ2av— Kenya Power & Lighting Plc. (@KenyaPower) October 29, 2019
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.He is a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya. He is also a Certified Public Secretary of Kenya and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya. Hel also holds a Graduate Diploma from the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supplies and is a member of the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management.
